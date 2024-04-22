House Republicans are officially down to a one-vote margin for error

The chaos in the ranks of the House GOP is only getting more riveting.

Biden wins on Ukraine as House GOP faces big decision about its future

When Ukraine aid passes and Republicans are calling each other “scumbags,” you know all is right in the world.

Cartoon: Freedom from speech

Cancel culture, indeed.

Trump's first criminal trial starts with opening statements

We can’t wait for all the dirt that comes to light.

Arizona GOP’s latest abortion strategy: Restrict, restrict, restrict

“There is no universe where someone who values their own autonomy to make reproductive decisions can expect Republicans to support them.”

A major endorsement could shake up Maryland's Senate primary

Things could get very interesting in Maryland!

‘Four more years!’: Union members celebrate Biden’s fiery speech

Trump may actually be able to benefit from some of Biden’s tax breaks the way things are going.

‘Our future is on the ballot’: A bunch of Kennedys cut a new ad for Biden

Gotta love a campaign ad that basically says, “You know who is not carrying the torch of our family’s legacy? Well, that guy from our family.”

Trump VP hopeful Kristi Noem struggles to defend her state's abortion ban

Just watch her make a fool out of herself.

7 stories to know: Trump's immunity, AI girlfriends, and the GOP loves child labor

Plus, how Tesla keeps dodging the law, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been banned from 10% of her state, and everyone is building a humanoid robot.

