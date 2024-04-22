California Gov. Gavin Newsom is continuing his campaign to make Republican lawmakers pay for their abortion bans, with new initiatives targeting Arizona and Alabama.

On Sunday, Newsom announced forthcoming legislation that would make abortion care more accessible to residents of Arizona, which shares a border with California. The proposal, a response to Arizona’s Civil War-era abortion ban, would shorten the amount of time it takes for Arizona doctors to be approved to perform abortions in California to anywhere from five to 10 days, according to Politico.

Appearing on “Inside with Jen Psaki,” Newsom said the state would be "providing doctors from Arizona the ability to come into California through emergency legislation we’ll introduce with our Women’s Caucus this week."

x NEWS from @GavinNewsom: We'll be "providing doctors from Arizona the ability to come into California through emergency legislation we’ll introduce with our Women’s Caucus this week." pic.twitter.com/ysmaXzVGZr — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 21, 2024

Newsom also told Psaki that a "big part" of his recent efforts have been to focus "electorally" on the neighboring states of Arizona and Nevada "and what the needs and the aspirations and desires of the people that live there are."

Newsom spokesperson Brandon Richards said the new proposal came in direct response to a call to action by Arizona's Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes.

“Arizona AG Kris Mayes identified a need to expedite the ability for Arizona abortion providers to continue to provide care to Arizonans as a way to support patients in their state seeking abortion care in California,” Richards said, promising more details on the legislation in the coming days.

Newsom's PAC also dropped a new ad called "Fugitive," targeting Alabama Republicans who are pushing to criminalize anyone who helps people obtain abortion care outside of the state. The ad features two women being pulled over by a state trooper just after they cross state lines.

"Trump Republicans want to criminalize young Alabama women who travel for reproductive care," the ad says.

x Alabama’s abortion ban has no exceptions for rape or incest.



Now, Republicans are trying to criminalize young women’s travel to receive abortion care.



We cannot let them get away with this. pic.twitter.com/gHbYJYlEXk — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 21, 2024

Newsom’s ad began airing Monday and is part of his PAC's six-figure ad campaign targeting several GOP-led states that are pushing to enact travel bans.

In Tennessee, Newsom aired an ad in February depicting a rape survivor handcuffed to a hospital gurney, pointing out that the state's abortion ban has no exceptions for rape and incest survivors.

Over the last year, Newsom has carved out a larger role as a surrogate for Democrats and even President Joe Biden on a variety of issues, including Biden's age, book bans, and abortion.

