It’s been a little over a year since a former student armed with an AR-15 assault rifle and other firearms killed three 9-year-olds and three staff members at the Covenant School, a private Christian institution in Nashville. The shooter was killed by police.

Tennessee’s Republican lawmakers have not learned any lessons since, instead passing legislation that would bring more guns into classrooms by allowing some teachers to carry concealed handguns on school grounds.

The state Senate passed the arms-for-teachers bill on April 9. The House approved the legislation on Tuesday in a raucous session. The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is expected to sign it.

Protesters in the galleries chanted “blood on your hands!” Tuesday as the legislation passed on a vote of 68-28, with four Republicans joining Democrats in voting against it, The Tennessean reported. The House Speaker ordered state troopers to clear the galleries. Protesters then lay on the floor outside the chamber staging a die-in.

⚡️JUST NOW: "BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS!!!"



Chaos erupts in the Tennessee House as Republicans pass the arming teachers bill against the will of the people, with hundreds of students and parents looking on.

On Monday, a Covenant School mom, Sarah Shoup Neumann, delivered a letter to the House with more than 5,300 signatures asking lawmakers to kill the bill.

"While we all want safe schools and an end to gun violence, arming teachers with guns is not the way," the letter read. "It ignores research that shows the presence of a gun increases the risks posed to children."

Democratic state Sen. Justin Pearson of Memphis called the bill “absolutely insane.”

Pearson and another young Black representative, Justin Jones, rose to national prominence in April 2023, when they were expelled from the legislature for leading a gun control protest on the House floor in the wake of the Covenant shooting. They were soon reinstated to their seats by voters in their districts.

In an opinion piece for CNN earlier this month, Pearson wrote:

Arming teachers increases the likelihood of shootings in schools, increases the chance that students will have access to guns and erodes trust in educators. A teacher with a handgun is unable to stop a shooter with a military-style weapon, and teachers aren’t able to respond in the ways trained law enforcement agents can. Adverse impacts — including fatal outcomes — will disproportionately fall on already marginalized populations such as disabled and Black students.

Pearson also warned that other Republican-controlled states “could choose to follow suit.” In Iowa, lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds this month that would allow teachers and other staff members to obtain permits to carry guns on school grounds. The legislation followed a January school shooting in Perry, Iowa, in which a high school student killed a sixth-grader and the principal and wounded six others before killing himself.

Back in February 2018, shortly after a teen gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, then-President Donald Trump suggested that “gun-adept teachers” receive a bonus to carry concealed weapons at schools as a deterrence to prevent school shootings.

In Tennessee, Republican legislators over the past year have failed to pass any meaningful gun safety legislation in a state which has one of the highest rates of firearm-related deaths in the U.S.

The state legislature even refused to take up a proposal by Lee to pass a red flag law that would have allowed a judge to temporarily remove guns from a person if they are found to pose a risk of harm to themselves or others.

When the state Senate met on April 9 to take up the arms-for-teachers bill, the visitors’ gallery was packed with protesters, including parents of Covenant students, chanting “Shame on you” and “Kill the bill, not the kids.” State troopers cleared the galleries, and the bill was approved on a party-line 26-5 vote.

Republican Sen. Ken Yager said the bill was needed in rural areas where there might be only a few officers on duty at any time, making it difficult to respond quickly to a shooting incident.

The bill would require any school employee who wants to carry a handgun to have an enhanced carry permit, obtain written authorization from both the school’s principal and law enforcement, clear a background check, undergo a psychological evaluation, and complete 40 hours of handgun training.

One point of contention with the legislation is that parents would not necessarily know or be notified if their child’s teacher was carrying a handgun.

Memphis-area Democratic Sen. London Lamar, holding her 8-month-old son on the Senate floor, said: ”This bill is dangerous … Teachers don’t want it. The school districts don’t want it. It’s not going to work. It’s going to cause more school shootings.”

x Sen. LAMAR: “This bill is dangerous… Teachers don’t want it. The school districts don’t want it. It’s not going to work. It’s going to cause more school shootings.”



A fiery @SenatorLamar speaking against a @TNGOP bill allowing some teachers to carry handguns in school. pic.twitter.com/T5NAsDh56e — Tennessee Senate Democrats (@TNSenateDems) April 10, 2024

An October 2023 Gallup Poll found that 56% of adult Americans said gun laws should be stricter, while 31% believed they should be kept as they are now and only 12% favored less strict gun laws. The American Federation of Teachers, in a June 2022 survey of its members, found that more than 75% of those polled opposed arming teachers and staff.