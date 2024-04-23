Things got spicy at a Republican county campaign event in Perryville, Missouri, last Friday, in an expletive-filled confrontation that was caught on video.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins cursed out Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, calling him“chicken shit” numerous times, as well as “a fucking coward.”

Hoskins is running for Ashcroft’s office in the GOP primary, and is also a member of the extremist Missouri Freedom Caucus. In a post on X, Hoskins said the incident took place after Ashcroft finished a speech at the event. According to Hoskins, Ashcroft pointed his finger in Hoskins’ wife’s face and “barked off to her.” A spokesperson for Ashcroft’s campaign denied it and told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Hoskins “just flew off the handle for no reason.”

“You have something to say to me?” Hoskins asks Ashcroft at the start of the video. Ashcroft, who remains far less animated than Hoskins throughout the video, responds, “I just said, ‘the truth hurts.’”

Later in the video, Hoskins says, “If you got something to say, be man enough to say it to me,” to which Ashcroft replies, “I have said, I’ve said the attorney general doesn’t control libraries,” before being cut off by Hoskins repeatedly calling him a “chicken shit.”

The video, reportedly shot by Republican state Rep. Adam Schwadron, who is also running for secretary of state, made news in Missouri. Hoskins told local NBC affiliate KSDK that Schwadron sent the video to media outlets in order “to embarrass me,” adding, “I will never be embarrassed about sticking up for my wife.”

Ashcroft, who is running for governor, is the son of former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft. Hoskins is one of four Missouri Freedom Caucus members to lose state Senate committee positions due to intraparty fighting with state Republican leadership during the first legislative session of the year. He is also one of a few Republican senators who has declined to support a bipartisan House bill fixing an archaic loophole that does not allow judges to finalize divorces if the woman involved is pregnant.

