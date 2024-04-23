It doesn't get nearly enough attention, but Democrats have some key opportunities to go on offense this fall as they fight to retain their narrow majority in the U.S. Senate.

It's all about exploiting GOP vulnerabilities. And it so happens that one of the worst Republicans up for reelection this year is also one of the weakest: none other than Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

And even better, Democrats have put forward one of the strongest possible candidates for this race. That's why Daily Kos is proud to endorse Rep. Colin Allred in his campaign to flip this seat and turn Texas blue.

You already know just how execrable Cruz is, but a reminder never hurts. (Well, maybe it will!) It's not just that Cruz supports a ban on abortion, without exceptions for rape or incest. Or that he demanded the FDA withdraw approval for the pill used for medication abortion. It's that he suddenly had nothing to say when the Texas Supreme Court denied an emergency abortion to Kate Cox after her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal abnormality.

And it's not just that he's denied the reality of climate change. Or that he compared climate activists to "flat-Earthers." It's that when a deadly winter storm—the likes of which hadn't been seen in ages—crippled his home state and left millions without heat and power, he ran off to a tropical vacation in Mexico.

And it's not just that he was one of the leaders of Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 elections. Or that he was the first senator to vote to overturn the results of those elections. It's that when the very same insurrectionists he helped inflame overran the Capitol, he hid in a supply closet.

When push comes to shove, you can always count on Cruz to be a coward. But when the chips are down, you can always count on Allred to stand and fight—quite literally.

On Jan. 6, with rioters threatening to breach the House floor, Allred—a former NFL linebacker—whipped off his coat and tie, texted his wife, "Whatever happens, I love you," and prepared to hold back the mob.

Just as he stood with his colleagues that day, Allred stands with us on the critical issues facing this country. He's a vocal supporter of reproductive rights, including the right to receive an abortion. He understands that we must combat climate change and that supporting clean energy is key to our future.

And, as a voting rights attorney, he knows that we have to root out gerrymandering, end voter suppression once and for all, and fiercely protect the right to vote. Allred saw with his own eyes what a direct attack on democracy looks like. He knows better than most how precious it is—and how ready Cruz and his ilk are to torch it.

He also has no illusions about the challenging race ahead. Texas is a huge, expensive state, and if Republicans think Cruz faces any danger, they'll flood the airwaves with dark money to spread the usual lies about Democrats.

But Allred is battle-tested. He had to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent to join the House in 2018, and he's ready to do so again. That same year, by the way, Cruz won reelection by just 2.6 points, an exceptionally close outcome that shows how vulnerable he is.

So let's do our part. Let's make sure this race gets the attention it deserves—and let's do everything we can to help Allred win.

