The strange story of Republican Tim Sheehy’s bullet wound just keeps getting stranger.

Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL who is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in Montana, recently claimed to the Washington Post that he lied to a park ranger when he said he accidentally shot himself in the arm at a national park in 2015.

Instead, Sheehy says, he was shot in Afghanistan three years earlier in a possible episode of friendly fire but never reported the injury. He lied to the ranger, he says, because he feared that telling the truth would somehow spark a military investigation into the original incident overseas.

Of course, these new claims don’t add up either, as this new video from Montana Democrats helpfully illustrates:

As the video shows, reporters and commentators have a lot of questions:

This is a very weird one. How much do we really know about this guy? In a new Washington Post report, Montana Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy claims he lied to a park ranger about how he received a bullet wound. Senate Republican candidate Tim Sheehy coming under scrutiny. He once said that the bullet was from his time in Afghanistan, when he was serving in the U.S. military. Other times, he says he accidentally shot himself during a visit to Glacier National Park in Montana. Each little detail of the story, to my eye, just raises more questions. A lot of pieces of it don't make sense. He said that he had lied to a park ranger about a gun going off. I didn't really understand the whole explanation. Certainly, trained medical professionals would be able to tell the difference. That only raises the question of why Sheehy doesn't just release that report and be done with this thing.

Fortunately, Montana Democrats have a great idea that could help answer all of these questions: Sheehy could just release his medical records from his 2015 hospital visit!

Sheehy in fact claimed to the Post that he’d already sought those records, but when asked about them again in a follow-up piece last week, “the campaign declined to comment and directed The Post to Sheehy’s lawyer.” Needless to say, Sheehy’s attorney wasn’t any more forthcoming.

So it seems fair to ask: Was Sheehy also lying when he said he’d requested his hospital records? Or did he receive them but won’t share them? Once again, he could clear all of this up very easily. The fact that he won’t speaks volumes.