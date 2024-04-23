As Donald Trump's campaigning is confined to a Manhattan courtroom, the never-Trump political group Republican Voters Against Trump launched a new six-figure ad campaign Monday designed to highlight the 88 felony charges lodged against him.

The ad, which will air nationally on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and “Fox & Friends” and run digitally in blue wall swing states, uses hidden-camera footage to follow the travails of a job applicant who is routinely rejected by potential employers as he reveals that he is "currently facing 88 felonies."

"Do you all take people that have been found liable for sexual assault?" he asks one potential employer.

The applicant also mentions retention of classified documents, an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and falsifying business records as potential hurdles to getting hired.

"I was wondering if that was gonna be a problem," he says to an employer who quickly confirms it would be.

"Working with diamonds and jewelry, yes," she responds, nodding her head emphatically.

Other potential employers explain that he would be immediately subjected to background checks and disqualified.

"We run a full background," one of them says. "It won't go through."

"Donald Trump has been charged with 88 felonies, and found liable for sexual assault,” the ad’s narrator says. “If Trump is too big of a liability to get a job at your local mall, he is too big of a liability to be president of the United States."

x YouTube Video

The ad, which is part of an ongoing $50 million campaign, is one part persuasion, one part education, according to the group’s political director Gunner Ramer.

"We know from our focus groups that while the MAGA base might rally to Trump’s defense in his criminal cases, swing voters don’t want a felon to be their president," Ramer told Daily Kos in an email exchange.

Ramer cited Trump’s legal trouble as "one of the primary reasons" that some former Trump supporters can be persuaded not to vote for him in November.

But one of the challenges the group faces in reaching persuadable voters is that "the sheer volume" of Trump's cases can make the details of those cases difficult to track, he said.

"Our ad both educates voters on the individual cases and underscores the idea that Trump’s criminality should disqualify him from earning their vote," Ramer explained. "If he can't work at a department store, he should never be president again."