Over at QAnon’s current online home (no link or site name on purpose, but here’s some background info on this far-right cult that traffics in crazy conspiracies), they’re pondering what would happen if Donald Trump is found guilty after his ongoing hush money trial in New York—and it’s quite the ride.

The original forum post:

If Trump is found guilty, what then? I have no faith in any jurors chosen for Trump’s trial. Almost certainly most or all will be biased against him. I’d say that his verdict is already written. So unless a miracle occurs and they rule not guilty, what then? I’m sure he will appeal any conviction, but he faces up to 4 years in prison. I can pretty much guarantee the judge will throw the book at him given the chance.

Responses:

Trump is the commander in chief right now if you believe in Devolution.

“Devolution” is the theory that Trump saw that the election would be stolen, so he declared a state of emergency and as a result is still president, and everything we’ve seen since 2020 is a continuation of the Trump administration. If you can stomach it and are curious enough, the theory is laid out in this Substack. It is utter insanity.

WHEN Trump is found guilty... FTFY For Biden and O'bummer to go to jail, Trump must

The “Trump is taking one for the team” theory …

The prisoners will be pro-Trump. I see another rally in the making and Trump organizing a panel for prison reform made up of prisoners. He may also hear their personal pleas for pardons. One thing for sure, Trump will not waste his time in prison feeling sorry for himself. He will just say, “One more thing to clean up-rebuilding our disgraceful prisons

It would be so out of character for Trump to feel sorry for himself, right?

x “That freezing room.” Trump whines and complains about how cold it is in the courtroom. Just wait until he’s put on ice. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/tSNgcQzCUk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 19, 2024

I would hope the military would step in instead of allowing the crooked authorities to put Trump in jail. I would hope that would be a red line.

In the same vein:

He appeals all the way to the SC. If they don’t follow the Constitution and rule of law, the military steps in because they have all the evidence.

Qanon adherents have a weird faith that the armed forces will step in and save the country from the pedophiles. Except … Trump is still president, so how exactly would that work? Still, these people have a problem—they’ve been promising a glorious military coup for years, and none has materialized. As one exasperated commenter put it, “So you're saying the military has to wait until all the avenues have been exhausted including the Supreme Court?”

They respond to that lack of faith with this post from “Q” himself:

One response: “I read the Q post and find comfort in their message.” I read that, and sit amazed that people read that gibberish and don’t laugh it right into oblivion. Then again, “Good things sometimes take time” apparently means just a few more months.

Obviously I don’t know for sure, but DJT always wants to follow the law ... After the inauguration, those left in the swamp will be cleared out by the military because DJT’s hands will be tied via endless court battles, if the swamp isn’t cleared out. I feel a lot of the reveal will occur closer to the elections, say August. The reason so late: people have short memories, so it is important for the reveal close to the election, not that things haven’t been happening behind the scene.

That Trump, always following the law!

Perhaps, as President Trump AND Q have repeatedly said, right NOW and for these next FINAL chance 200 DAYS its NOT up to "the military" to "step in because they have all the evidence" but instead its our turn "to step in" and do our part. We the People ie me, you, each one of us. Now is our turn to DO what Q trained anons to do and what PDJT is telling everyone to DO whether Q trained or not: Be INVOLVED every single day for the next 200 DAYS, in the MISSION to help collect enuf VOTERS 4 a 2 Big 2 Rig landslide of Trump VOTERS or lose this chance forever. As Q pointed out, and PDJT has too, their ability to do their parts RELIES on each one of us doing our part. For instance, remember Qs drops telling anons to start being "be heard" ie learning how to be courageous and persuasive, to be effectively ACTIVE on the digital battlefields plus "VOTE. VOTE. VOTE"? Precipice Awareness == choosing to give up ie suicide or fight to beat the odds and live A Fight to live == every day, every minute, PERSONAL, DOING rather than viewing, in this case being 100% vote gathering FOCUSED. After all the mantra Q gave anons, WWG1WGA =/= the crew sits back and waits for the Captain to save the ship from sinking and everyone on the ship from drowing. Our Captain == Q Team, including PDJT == less than 10 Their Crew == Trump voters in 2020 == more than 70 million So please carpe diem, anons while there are still diems left to carpe. 😘

… your guess is as good as mine …

You can run from jail and win. Go read history.

Run from jail? Yes, please.

Pray pray pray - pray for jurors hearts to soften -pray for truth to be heard- pray for a mistrial - pray for DJTs protection- just pray! Surround him with prayers so the negativity continues to roll off his sleeve.

If there’s one thing Trump is good at, it’s letting negativity “roll off his sleeve.”

What do you mean “if”? The ‘result’ was pre-determined at the very inception. Just like anything involving DEMONRATS ‘voting’. We cannot co-exist with this PESTILENT FILTH. They LITERALLY want a world of wallowing in sewage, garbage and sexual debauchery beyond anything Crowley could dream up.

I don’t envy these people for much, but I do wish I was as certain that Trump will be convicted and sentenced to prison.

That rat judge will sentence him to prison. Don't worry, the Secret Service protects him in prison. He would be by himself. He won't get shanked. But he will still be on the ballot. I will still vote for him. When he wins, I don't know what would happen. He can't pardon himself from a State conviction, I don't think so. But the military could spring him as he is the Commander and Chief. But then, lawfare commences and then the Supreme Court gets involved. It's something that has never happened. We are all new here. I can't wait until we can do this to the Dems. We will do worse too. They opened Pandora's box and because of it karma will bite them right in the ass!

“Commander and Chief.”

They can’t wait to do this to the Dems? What were the “lock her up” chants all about in 2016? MAGA and Q’s problem is that you have to commit crimes to get locked up. Hillary Clinton didn’t. Trump absolutely has.

bastille day 1789 2.0 & 1776 2.0

Violence is always their answer.