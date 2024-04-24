While Donald Trump was tied up in court Tuesday, President Joe Biden campaigned in Florida, Trump’s home state, blasting him for foisting this abortion “nightmare” on the U.S.

"Let’s be real clear. There’s one person responsible for this nightmare, and he’s acknowledged and he brags about it: Donald Trump," Biden told a Tampa crowd of some 200 people.

Florida's six-week abortion ban is set to take effect next week, and a recurring theme throughout Biden’s speech was the importance of voters holding Trump "accountable."

"He should be accountable for states enacting extreme laws that put IVF treatments at risk for women desperately trying to have families," he said. "Voters are going to hold Trump accountable for women being turned away from emergency rooms."

Voters, Biden added, would have the ultimate say on abortion access in November with a measure on the ballot.

"It’s not inevitable. It’s not inevitable. We can stop it. When you vote, we can stop it," he said.

Trump still hasn’t said how he plans to vote on that ballot measure.

Biden also lambasted Trump for saying in 2016 that “there has to be some form of punishment” for abortion.

"He said there has to be 'punishment' for women exercising their reproductive freedom," Biden said as the crowd booed. "He described the Dobbs decision as a 'miracle.' Maybe it’s coming from that Bible he’s trying to sell. Whoa. I almost wanted to buy one just to see what the hell is in it."

Biden in Tampa on Trump: "He said there has to be punishment for women exercising their reproductive freedom ... maybe it's coming from that bible he's trying to sell. I almost wanted to buy one just to see what the hell is in it."

Biden was joined by several Democratic officials and candidates, including former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the front-runner to take on Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott in November.

"Debbie's running against Rick Scott, who wants to sunset Social Security," Biden said of Mucarsel-Powell, who is struggling with name recognition across the state. "I think the voters are going to sunset Rick Scott."

President Biden: Rick Scott wants to sunset Social Security. I think the voters are going to sunset Rick Scott

Florida remains a tough state for Democrats. The most recent polling from Florida Atlantic University, for example, shows Trump is leading Biden by nearly 10 points in the Sunshine State.

But simply putting Florida in play would be extremely valuable to the Biden campaign, which boasts considerably more cash reserves than the Trump campaign. It's an extremely expensive state, so it would be a huge strategic advantage for the Biden campaign if Trump had to spend money playing defense in the Sunshine state, regardless of the results in November.

More broadly, whenever Biden is talking about abortion in any state, he's reinforcing a national narrative.

On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, when former Obama administration official and campaign operative Jim Messina was asked whether Biden’s visit to Florida was a "waste of time," he widened the frame to the "national issue" of abortion.

"That's not just a Florida issue, that's in all seven battleground states," Messina said. "We'll see whether Florida is a battleground state in 197 days, but it doesn't really matter. You want the contrast, and Florida is a great place to do it."