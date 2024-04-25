In December, the idea that presidents hold absolute immunity from prosecution was firmly rejected by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Trump’s Washington, D.C., trial for election interference.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to take up the issue of immunity immediately after Chutkin’s ruling because it was clear that Trump would appeal and that such an appeal could add months to the trial calendar. However, the Supreme Court refused to hear the case at that time.

Trump did appeal Chutkan’s decision, but that appeal was rejected by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in February. The Supreme Court then agreed to hear the case, a decision that surprised many court observers, delaying the D.C. trial by several months.

During arguments before the appeals court in January, Trump attorney John Sauer argued that immunity is complete that a president could order the assassination of a political rival without facing charges unless first impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate. It’s not clear what scenarios the Supreme Court will contemplate on Thursday, but it would seem likely this argument will once again be discussed.

Now it’s up to the Supreme Court to make the final decision in this case. Oral arguments are set to begin at 10 AM ET, and an audio stream is being made available through C-SPAN.