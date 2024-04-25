Reproductive freedom is No. 1 issue for young Democratic voters

The other topics that dominate young voters’ lists may surprise you.

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments over Trump's call for complete immunity

Listen to the court discuss whether Trump should be allowed to get away with literally anything.

Cartoon: In Contempt

When will a judge say “enough”?

Trump told Haley supporters to f--- off. His plan seems to be working

Don’t say it if you don’t mean it!

Scientists worry government may be repeating COVID mistakes with new virus

The virus has spread to cows, but are humans next?

The Arizona GOP wants to retroactively erase an election

Politics in Arizona these days is anything but dull.

Trump trial resumes with payoff to Stormy Daniels front and center

So many salacious details.

Who is Arizona’s GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake? She doesn’t even know

More flipping and flopping from the right’s favorite “Trump in Heels.”

'We can stop it': Biden slams Trump's abortion extremism to Florida voters

Meanwhile, Trump was in court.

