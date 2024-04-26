Super-patriotic GOP candidate forgets words to the Pledge of Allegiance

Watch him pledge his allegiance to … um … uh …

Delusional Senate Republicans still believe they can control Trump

What’s that definition of insanity again?

Cartoon: A prickly situation

Oh, Arizona.

Polls show there's a cost to Trump alienating Haley voters

Maybe telling them to take a hike wasn’t the best plan after all.

This big county will host its first sheriff's race since the '60s

And wouldn’t you know it—Trump just got involved.

Republicans echo Trump with demand for military response to student protests

If you think things are bad now …

House GOP manufactures new fight after Biden impeachment fails

Why do they keep picking fights they can’t possibly win?

Biden wants voters to know Trump thinks football is 'boring as hell'

This will definitely get under his skin.

Veteran Pennsylvania Republican says he might write in Haley in November

Bad news for Trump if Republican voters would rather vote for someone who’s not even on the ballot.

FCC restores net neutrality, fulfilling a Biden promise

It’s about damn time.

