Super-patriotic GOP candidate forgets words to the Pledge of Allegiance
Watch him pledge his allegiance to … um … uh …
Delusional Senate Republicans still believe they can control Trump
What’s that definition of insanity again?
Cartoon: A prickly situation
Oh, Arizona.
Polls show there's a cost to Trump alienating Haley voters
Maybe telling them to take a hike wasn’t the best plan after all.
This big county will host its first sheriff's race since the '60s
And wouldn’t you know it—Trump just got involved.
Republicans echo Trump with demand for military response to student protests
If you think things are bad now …
House GOP manufactures new fight after Biden impeachment fails
Why do they keep picking fights they can’t possibly win?
Biden wants voters to know Trump thinks football is 'boring as hell'
This will definitely get under his skin.
Veteran Pennsylvania Republican says he might write in Haley in November
Bad news for Trump if Republican voters would rather vote for someone who’s not even on the ballot.
FCC restores net neutrality, fulfilling a Biden promise
It’s about damn time.
