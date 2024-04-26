Donald Trump has had a lot to complain about since his first day in court. Whether it’s witch hunts or just how terrible everybody is for bringing dozens of charges against, one thing is clear: He's very uncomfortable about it all. Like, physically uncomfortable.

At the end of his first day in court, Trump claimed that "everybody was freezing" in the "freezing room” of the New York City courthouse.

On Thursday, Trump’s kvetch session to the media included complaints of having to sit as “straight as I can all day long,” in a courtroom that is “freezing, by the way.”

And on Friday, ornery old Trump wondered aloud why someone couldn't "get the temperature up" in the courthouse, because "it shouldn't be that complicated."

If Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gets her way, Trump will be complaining about how hot his Georgia criminal trial courtroom is this summer. Fingers crossed!