Tennessee governor thinks schools need more guns to prevent shootings

Scared students and teachers + more guns in school = less gun violence. Someone definitely failed math on that one.

Trump VP hopeful Kristi Noem is very proud of that time she murdered her dog

She’s definitely barking up the wrong tree.

Cartoon: Abortion in red states

This is one waiting room where you don’t want to go.

Trump's main complaint about being on trial: The 'freezing' courtroom

Oh no! Are Trumpie Wumpie’s toesies cold?

'Civil War' is a movie. Putin's pals want a real war between the states

We can only imagine how full of glee Russia would be.

Texas is about to make pregnancy even more dangerous

Pregnant people and doctors are facing dead ends and oppressive regulations everywhere they turn.

Ukraine Update: The fight for Chasiv Yar and the changing face of war

Russia’s next big target is a little town that has shouldered a huge burden.

Student debt is devastating borrowers. Biden is determined to fix that

People shouldn’t have to go broke to get an education.

Trump was not prepared for RFK Jr. to attract so many MAGA voters

But does Trump still think he’s a “very good man”?

Florida Republican colludes with preferred successor to hand off House seat

Did the stars align or was this dirty politics?

7 stories to know: Making airlines pay, the GOP's union fight, and a hot summer ahead

Plus microplastics are everywhere, the cyberpunk cure to restore eyesight, chronic wasting disease, and more.

Trump immunity case shows why we need to reform the Supreme Court

Just what Trump wants: delay, delay, delay.

