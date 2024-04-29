The annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was held on Saturday. The origins of the event go back more than 100 years, and is supposed to be a time where the often combative worlds of politics and journalism can relax and play nice with one another—if only for one night.

Saturday’s dinner was a black-tie affair with some celebrities and a whole bunch of media folks sitting around tables, listening to “Saturday Night Live” comedian Colin Jost and President Joe Biden give mostly lighthearted remarks about the current state of the news and politics.

Biden offered some self-deprecating humor, joking that when he told his wife that doing a humorous speech at the dinner would be as easy as “riding a bike,” she replied, “That’s what I’m worried about.”

The president also took some solid jabs at his presidential opponent. Calling Donald Trump “Sleepy Don,” Biden smiled and said, “I kind of like that. I may use that again.”

He also referenced Trump’s bizarre retelling of the Battle of Gettysburg, joking that “Trump's speech was so embarrassing the statue of Robert E Lee surrendered again.”

Enjoy!