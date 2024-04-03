Republicans want to name an airport after Trump. Of course they do

The man has failed at pretty much every business he’s tried, including an airline, but sure, let’s name an airport after him.

Tesla sales collapse, Musk blames everyone but himself

Maybe it’s the Cybertruck’s fault.

Biden's new ad on abortion: ‘Donald Trump doesn't trust women. I do'

Because it’s important to remember who is responsible for ending abortion rights.

Cartoon: The dirty food dilemma

There’s no easy answer.

GOP House digs for new Biden dirt as sawdust 'cocaine' and Russian moles fail

They’re throwing all kinds of allegations at the wall, praying something will actually stick.

Watch Trump slam mail voting 19 times—as the GOP prays he'll stop

You have to see it to believe it.

How Democrats plan to end 30 years of GOP rule in Pennsylvania's Senate

They just might pull it off!

Arizona ballot measure to guarantee abortion rights has 500,000 signatures

Newsflash: Abortion rights are popular in Arizona too.

Cartoon: Truth?

They say to take it with a grain of salt.

Biden's opened over 100 campaign offices. Trump? Seems like zero

Apparently, Trump is too busy fighting in court and selling Bibles to open up those campaign offices.

