The Arizona GOP has tapped state Sen. Jake Hoffman, a prominent Freedom Caucus member of the legislature, for a position with the Republican National Committee. This comes less than a week after Hoffman’s indictment on multiple felony charges for his part in a “fake elector” scheme connected to the 2020 election.

An Arizona grand jury indicted Hoffman and 17 others for their part in the massive scheme that sent lists of “alternate electors” from seven states to the National Archives after the 2020 election, according to the Arizona Mirror. The plan was to use those fraudulent documents to shift the states’ Electoral College votes from Joe Biden to Donald Trump.

The Arizona GOP did not respond to a CNN inquiry about why they chose one of two state senators charged in this scheme to represent the party at the national level. Maybe it’s because of Hoffman’s important efforts on behalf of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, like trying to keep Satan off of public property.

Whatever the reason, the winner here is the MAGA faction of election deniers. Along with a relentless campaign to harass Republicans who dared to certify the actual results of the 2020 election, the extremist election deniers have been diligently working to take control of Arizona’s GOP apparatus since 2020. While the state’s voters have continued to reject many of these extremists, the national GOP leaders seem to have resigned themselves to supporting election deniers.

Hoffman and his co conspirators have been under fire since the forged documents appeared. The grand jury indictment targeting Hoffman also included fellow Arizona Freedom Caucus member and state sen. Anthony Kern, as well as former Arizona Republican Party Executive Director Greg Safsten.

Only the best people.

