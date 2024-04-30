The New York Times has an article up about Trump’s relationship with lead attorney Todd Blanche. Just like every other attorney he’s had in any case over the last five years, Trump feels that Blanche isn’t being “aggressive” enough.
He has griped that Mr. Blanche, a former federal prosecutor and veteran litigator, has not been following his instructions closely, and has been insufficiently aggressive. Mr. Trump wants him to attack witnesses, attack what the former president sees as a hostile jury pool, and attack the judge, Juan M. Merchan.
There’s no doubt that if Blanche did as Trump instructed, both of them would have already been found in contempt. Oh wait, Trump managed that on his own.