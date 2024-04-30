Donald Trump’s trial on 34 counts of falsifying business records to disguise payments made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels kicks off its third week on Tuesday. Prosecutors are expected to resume questioning former managing director of First Republic Bank Gary Farro.

Farro served as a banker for Trump attorney Michael Cohen. His testimony so far has largely focused on laying out the sequence of actions by which Cohen created a shell company to pay Daniels, opened bank accounts for that shell company, and moved funds into those accounts. Through his testimony, prosecutors have entered a series of bank records into evidence.

Farro’s testimony may not be as colorful as that of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, but the payments to Daniels are at the heart of the charges against Trump, and prosecutors need to obtain information from Farro in a way that makes Trump’s crimes obvious. Based on where things stood with Farro on Friday, his time remaining on the stand may be relatively brief.

When prosecution and defense wrap up with Farro, it’s not clear which witness will testify next. Prosecutors have been reluctant to announce an order of witnesses to help protect those appearing from social media attacks by Trump.

RELATED LINKS: