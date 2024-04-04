Guyana’s president and CARICOM chair Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made headlines last week as a result of a contentious television interview.

The BBC series “HARDTalk” and journalist Stephen Sackur both came under fire after a clip from Friday’s program went viral. Sackur’s interview approach, which many viewers saw as both aggressive and patronizing, was met by Ali with vociferous bluntness.

Numerous outlets covered reactions to the program, from St. Lucia to New Delhi.

But it’s a complex situation—so let’s dig in.

Up first: The viral clip. In a key part of the much-longer interview, Sackur notes the economic potential of Guyana’s oil and gas reserves, then asks Ali if he’s considered the environmental impact. Ali fired back with facts about Guyana’s longstanding commitment to the environment—specifically its low deforestation and high biodiversity—before calling out the hypocrisy of the question.

STEPHEN SANKUR: Let’s take a big-picture look at what’s going on here. Over the next decade, two decades, it is expected that there will be $150 billion dollars’ worth of oil and gas extracted off your coast. It’s an extraordinary figure. But think of it in practical terms: That means, according to many experts, more than 2 billion tons of carbon emissions will come from your seabed, from those reserves, and be released into the atmosphere. I don’t know, as a head of state, went to the COP in Dubai- PRESIDENT IRFAAN ALI: Let me stop you right there. Let me stop you right here. Do you know that Guyana has a forest, forever, that is the size of England and Scotland combined? A forest that stores 19.5 gigatons of carbon, a forest that we have kept alive? A forest that we have kept alive- SANKUR: Does that give you the right? Does that give you the right to release all of this carbon from- ALI: Does that give you the right to lecture us on climate change? I am going to lecture YOU on climate change! Because we have kept this forest alive, that stores 19.5 gigatons of carbon. That you enjoy, that the world enjoys, that you don’t pay us for, that you don’t value, that you don’t see a value in, that the people of Guyana have kept alive. Guess what? We have the lowest deforestation rate in the world. And guess what? Even with our greatest exploration of the oil and gas resource we have now, we will still be net zero. Guyana will still be net zero with all our exploration. SANKUR: Couple of points. Powerful, powerful words, Mr. President, but a couple of- ALI: No, no, no! I am not completed as yet, I am not finished as yet, I am just not finished as yet. Because this is a hypocrisy that exists in the world. We, the world, in the last 50 years, has lost 65% of all its biodiversity. We have kept our biodiversity. Are you valuing it? Are you ready to pay for it? When is the developed world is going to pay for it—or are you in the pockets? Are you in the pockets of those who have damaged the environment? Are you in the pockets? Are you and your system in the pockets of those who destroy the environment through the industrial revolution and are now lecturing us. Are you in their pockets? Are you paid by them?”

Here’s the complete episode of “HARDTalk” below, via the official YouTube channel for the Guyanese People's Progressive Party/Civic. Captions are available by toggling on the “CC” button, found on the bottom left.

x YouTube Video