And yet, Trump and his allies keep seeking new and increasingly egregious ways to push the racist envelope.

Trump is playing the victim card before his devout followers by claiming he’s facing anti-white discrimination. And the courts have let Trump get away with abuses that would have landed any other defendant, Black or white, in deep trouble for contempt.

As his legal woes have mounted, Donald Trump has taken to casting himself on the campaign trail as a victim of discrimination at the hands of “racist” Black prosecutors engaged in “massive election interference.” Trump has called New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg “a degenerate psychopath.” And he used the word “peekaboo,” which rhymes with a racial slur, in derogatory comments about New York Attorney General Letitia James , who won a $464 million judgment against Trump in a business fraud lawsuit.

Last month, Rolling Stone reported that Trump has directed his advisers to look into ways his Justice Department could go after James.

Rolling Stone wrote that “one such proposal, two sources say, would involve accusing James of attempting to illegally interfere in the 2024 presidential race—an argument that would certainly be rich coming from Trump, who has been indicted at the federal and state levels over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.” And there may be something even more alarming going on regarding Trump’s plans for the Justice Department beyond seeking retribution against his political enemies.

In a new report, Axios reports that if Trump returns to the White House, his close allies “want to dramatically change the government's interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws to focus on “anti-white racism” rather than discrimination against people of color.”

It’s not enough that the Supreme Court has already gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act in its 2013 ruling in Shelby County v. Holder. Now the notorious former Trump aide Stephen Miller and his MAGA cohorts would like to do the same to the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act by having the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division perversely focus on perceived anti-white discrimination.

According to Axios:

Trump's Justice Department would push to eliminate or upend programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism that has favored whites. Targets would range from decades-old policies aimed at giving minorities economic opportunities, to more recent programs that began in response to the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd. Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Axios: “As President Trump has said, all staff, offices, and initiatives connected to Biden’s un-American policy will be immediately terminated.”

Miller is likely to play an influential policy role should Trump return to the White House. Lest we forget, he was the author of the cruel family separation policy that ripped children from the arms of their parents at the border in an effort to deter immigration. After leaving the White House, Miller founded the right-wing judicial activist group America First Legal, which he boasted was the conservatives’ “long awaited answer to the ACLU.” It’s nothing like the ACLU.

As Rolling Stone reported:

Miller has leveraged Civil Rights-era laws intended to protect minorities from discrimination to challenge “woke” corporate policies of inclusion. America First Legal has sued Nike, Disney, United Airlines, the National Football League, and CBS Entertainment — among others— for allegedly discriminating against white men. Several of the lawsuits cite the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

MSNBC opinion writer Zeeshan Aleem, commenting on the new Axios report, warned of the threat posed by a potential Trump overhaul of the Justice Department.