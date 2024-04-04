Right-wing strategist and Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway has been showing up on various programs to try out her newest line of attack messaging: Democratic politicians don’t say “thoughts and prayers” enough.

Yessir! According to the “alternative facts” spin machine, President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, and his political party are at war with religion.

Meanwhile, presumptive Republican candidate Donald Trump is hawking expensive Bibles. To pay for upcoming criminal litigation. Connected to his hush-money payment to a woman he had an extramarital affair with. And he spent Easter attacking just about everyone who has ever crossed his path.

In March, it was reported that Conway is weighing whether or not to join Trump’s latest presidential campaign. While considering her options, she remains a Fox News “contributor” offering up hot messaging takes for the GOP, such as saying Republicans should act like “peacocks” and “own” their wildly unpopular stances on abortion.

Maybe Conway believes Republicans will be able to sway voters in “any Catholic church in any major suburb in our nation” by reminding them that when children are murdered due to right-wing politicians’ refusal to create safer gun laws, it’s the GOP that offers up both thoughts and prayers.

