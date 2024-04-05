House Democrats filed a bill Friday that would put Donald J. Trump’s name on a building. Congratulations!

Introduced by Gerry Connolly of Virginia, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, and John Garamendi of California, the legislation would “designate the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.”

The Democrats’ bill is a direct response to the ludicrous bill filed this week by House Republicans who want to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after the twice-impeached, multi-indicted, one-term president.

“Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges,” Connolly, whose district includes part of the airport, said in a statement Tuesday. “If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison.“

On Friday, Connolly elaborated on his legislative proposal in a statement:

I see no reason to wait. Donald Trump faces nearly 100 felony charges. He has been found liable of sexual abuse and, subsequently, for defaming the victim of that abuse. He has been fined hundreds of millions of dollars in a civil fraud case. It is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name. I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves.

Moskowitz, whose South Florida district is just an hour’s drive from the prison, offered his own generous take.

“Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings,” Moskowitz said in a statement. “But he’s never had his name on a federal building before and as a public servant I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality.

Obviously, naming a Virginia airport after Trump, who counts an airline among his many failed businesses, is just plain silly.

A Florida prison makes much more sense. Trump is facing 88 federal and state charges, including 40 charges in the classified documents case being tried in Florida. If convicted, perhaps he could request being sent to the newly renamed Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution nearby. They could even use gold-plating for his name. He loves that.