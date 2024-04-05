Oh no! Kellyanne Conway thinks Democrats aren't Catholic enough

Apparently, what this country needs most is more “thoughts and prayers.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to make House speaker a lame duck

With friends like her, who needs enemies?

Good riddance, No Labels. No one will miss you

It’s nice to be vindicated.

Cartoon: Truth Social

Truth is heading right over a cliff.

Biden makes a big early push for Latino voters while Trump ... doesn't

Biden’s leaving nothing to chance.

Why this Nevada Democrat is already booking millions in TV time

Sometimes it’s good to get in front of things.

California just raised its minimum wage for fast-food workers. Cue the outrage

No, paying people a fair wage will not cause the economy to implode.

Fact check: Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson 'is a Democrat'

If Johnson is a “Democrat,” we’d love to see the definition of a Republican.

Freedom Caucus sends ransom note on Key Bridge funding ahead of Biden visit

Nothing shows compassion like using a tragedy to score points.

