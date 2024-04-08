Biden's on a roll, and it's starting to show in the polling

Some good news to keep us all from stress eating right up to the election.

Trump reveals his true abortion position: Lying to win elections

If you had Trump rambling and patting himself on the back on your bingo card for this declaration, well, you’re right.

Pregnancies in Florida and other Southern states just got scarier

It’s dire out there.

Cartoon: All the news that fits

Is it even still news?

7 stories to know: The eclipse, Trump's drug déjà vu, and Tesla's backtrack

Plus new developments around Parkinson’s, how to measure the universe, and Trump’s secret plan to reward Russia.

The saga of Trump attorney John Eastman somehow becomes even more absurd

Like all former Trump attorneys, his trajectory has gone from “cautionary tale” to complete absurdity.

Nevada Culinary Workers Union has mastered political organizing

Perhaps we could learn a few things from the “most successful private-sector union in America.”

California will host a stunning three-way race. Here's what happens next

It’s a first in California elections!

Trump loves slapping his name on buildings. How about a Florida prison?

There is such a thing as too much branding, not that Trump would know.

Save the date: FCC plans April vote to restore net neutrality protections

Because all internet content should be treated equally. Except maybe Truth Social.

