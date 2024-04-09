House Speaker Mike Johnson spent part of his spring recess in California headlining a fundraiser for Grow the Majority CA, a committee dedicated to just that—electing more California Republicans to Congress and keeping those already there in office. A handful of those members—including John Duarte, David Valadao, Michelle Steel, Young Kim, and Mike Garcia—are among the most vulnerable incumbents, all in the group of Republicans who represent districts that voted for President Joe Biden in 2020. It’s not at all remarkable that Johnson is helping raise money for them. What’s remarkable is who hosted the fundraiser: Richard and Karen Spencer.

On the surface, they’re regular wealthy Republicans who own a construction company. Below the surface, they’re “Lifeline Supporters” of Central California Right to Life, as shown in this invitation to a holiday fundraiser last year. According to Richard Spencer’s bio as a board of governor at the conservative Catholic Thomas Aquinas College (where Justice Samuel Alito likes to hang out), he has been “at the forefront of the formation and growth of Central California Right to Life.”

Where does the Central California Right to Life lie on the forced-birth spectrum? At the furthest extreme, up to and including opposing all IVF.

It embraces “research” that includes a reference to a website that describes why the Catholic Church opposes IVF, saying it is “dangerous for the child and treats the child and couple as if they were part of a manufacturing process, and not a family.” They oppose hormonal birth control, and label the morning-after pill as an abortifacient—all of which embrace the radical idea that fertilized eggs are people.

And the Spencers, the hosts of that fundraiser, must believe all those things too since they’ve been so instrumental in the “formation and growth” of the group. That’s who these supposed moderate Republicans are looking at to help finance their campaigns. These are some of the members most painted into a corner on abortion and particularly IVF.

Like Rep. Michelle Steel of California, who famously touted her support for the procedure, saying “[a]s someone who struggled to get pregnant, I believe all life is a gift. IVF allowed me, as it has so many others, to start my family,” while at the same time being a co-sponsor of the Life Begins at Conception Act, which would establish that life begins at fertilization.

Now Steel and others are trying to get out of this bind with a non-binding resolution that says they support IVF but will do nothing to actually protect access to it. Meanwhile, they’re taking the money of forced-birth extremists who want to end IVF, along with banning effective contraception and all abortions.

These so-called moderates are as bad as Trump when it comes to reproductive health issues. They, like him, will say anything to win. They’ll take anybody’s money—and the strings that are attached—to stay in office.

Donate $3 apiece to help flip these 16 vulnerable Republican seats—including Steel’s— so we can take back the House in 2024!

RELATED STORIES:

Republicans are in trouble on IVF, and Democrats are coming for them

Republicans dug their own grave on IVF. Now they’re trying to lie their way out

Republicans will do anything to protect IVF, except vote for it