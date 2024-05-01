Only a few weeks ago, the world was aghast at Israel's killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in three separate vehicles, and an investigation revealed the IDF's AI targeting system that led to enormous numbers of civilian casualties. It's no mystery why students are protesting. By all accounts, the tent encampment at Columbia University was peaceful, yet cops were called in to break it up and the students were suspended. (Since I finished this cartoon, people occupied a building and were arrested -- it's hard to keep up with the news cycle.)

Receive my weekly newsletter and keep this work sustainable by joining the Sorensen Subscription Service! Also on Patreon.

Follow me on Mastodon or Bluesky