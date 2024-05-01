Marjorie Taylor Greene is launching stink bombs in class again, and even her fellow MAGA ne’er-do-wells seem to be over it. The über-patriotic Flaxen Klaxon is determined to punish House Speaker Mike Johnson over his outrageous betrayal of Vladimir Putin, but folks on both sides of the aisle appear to finally be done with her shtick.

Greene is pledging to proceed next week with her motion to vacate the speaker’s chair, in part over Johnson’s decision to advance an aid package for Ukraine, a U.S. ally that was brutally invaded by Donald Trump’s favorite war criminal. But House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has already indicated that House Democrats will save Johnson’s job, making Greene’s current posturing even more performative than usual.

And now that Greene’s dream of being the most demonstrably heterosexual ambassador to Russia in U.S. history has run into a snag, she’s kind of losing her shit.

x Mike Johnson is the Uniparty’s Speaker.



He has passed everything the Democrats’ wish list, and now has the endorsement of Hakeem Jeffries.



Mike Johnson can no longer be Speaker.



I will be calling for a vote to vacate the chair next week, so the American people can see who… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 1, 2024

On Wednesday, Greene held a press conference with fellow GOP Rep(ugnancy) Thomas Massie during which she insisted that the windmill she’s fixing to skewer next week, despite the pushback she has received, totally has it coming.

As the Associated Press reports:

“We need leaders in the House of Representatives that are going to get this done,” said Greene, holding up a red “MAGA” hat from Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign movement. “Johnson is not capable of that job,” she said.

Wait, she’s right! Johnson really isn’t capable of doing the speaker job. Or any job, honestly. After all, who in their right mind would hire a guy who needs to shell out $17 a month not to look at porn when he could simply picture Ted Cruz eating Corn Nuts in his underpants—for free?! But the reason Greene thinks he’s incapable—i.e., he’s supporting our allies against unprovoked aggression—is not the reason most sentient beings would cite.

Regardless, with Jeffries’ promise secured, Johnson can now treat Greene as the unwelcome nuisance she is and always has been.

Asked in a Wednesday NewsNation interview whether he thought Greene was a “serious lawmaker,” Johnson was unequivocal: “I don’t think she is proving to be, no. … I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about her. I got to do my job, and we do the right thing, and we let the chips fall where they may. That is my philosophy. That is how we are governing.”

Translation: Yawn

Meanwhile, even Trump’s handpicked RNC chair, Michael Whatley, is telling Greene to back the eff off. According to Politico, Whatley recently met with Greene in his office to urge her to relent.

“Pay attention to meeeeee!”

“He said, one, this is not helpful, and two, we want to expand and grow the majority in the House,” a source familiar with the meeting told Politico. “He was clear that any disruption to the conference on these efforts—including filing this [motion to vacate], does not help the case for party unity.”

Also, noted Politico, Greene is derailing the GOP’s attempts to make the current pro-Palestinian protests on U.S. campuses a liability for Democrats. And even her most Trumpish allies appear to be irked by her antics.

Others in the Trump-aligned orbit, Politico reported, are annoyed at Greene’s lack of political discipline, to put it mildly. Some noted that she’s been quiet in recent days—until Jeffries and other top Democrats expressed their support of Johnson yesterday morning, that is.

She’s also starting to look even too extreme for some MAGAs.

Another GOP official told Politico that there could be consequences for Greene if she doesn’t start playing for the team—and fast.

“If she blows everything up … we’re not going to bring her in the fold on anything,” they said. “She’s on her own.”

Well, she always has been something of a lone wolf. She needs to be careful not to be too wild and disruptive, though. Kristi Noem might shoot her.

