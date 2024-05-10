On Friday, a federal appeals court panel upheld right-wing podcaster and Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s conviction for contempt of Congress.

Bannon was convicted in October 2022 on two charges of criminal contempt of Congress—Willful Failure to Appear for Testimony and Willful Failure to Provide Records. Both of these charges resulted from Bannon’s refusal to obey a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Bannon was sentenced to four months in federal prison.

Since then, Bannon has made numerous appeals, many of which were rejected by the Court of Appeals. Trump adviser Peter Navarro began serving a similar sentence in March after his appeal over a contempt of Congress conviction was rejected.

It’s not yet clear when Bannon is required to report to prison, as CNN notes that the three-judge panel specifically allows him to remain free while he appeals to the full appeals court. Bannon could further delay by going to the Supreme Court.

But the answer should be “soon.”

As Daily Kos reported in 2022, Bannon was defiant at every stage of his trial and conviction, right up through the sentencing hearing where he refused to apologize for his actions. Bannon had sought home confinement at that hearing, but it took less than three hours for the jury to return with a sentence of four months and a $6,500 fine.

