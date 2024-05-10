'The Daily Show' takes on Kristi Noem's puppy problem and RFK Jr.'s brain worm
We’ve finally learned what is too much for the MAGA crowd.
Watch Hillary Clinton's chilling warning about 'determined demagogue' Trump
Clinton has been speaking out about Trump for YEARS. Maybe now we’ll finally listen.
Cartoon: Parasitic worms
What do the GOP and RFK Jr. have in common?
Steve Bannon is going to jail, appeals court rules
Let’s see how long he’ll try to delay the inevitable.
GOP House speaker keeps his job for now, but Democrats hold the cards
There’s a reason Mike Johnson is losing sleep.
Trump's problem with Haley voters is actually much, much bigger
When voters no longer feel comfortable in your party, that’s a big problem.
Caribbean Matters: Haiti’s unelected new leaders create more chaos
Things are dire in Haiti and not enough people are paying attention.
Trump promises he'll destroy Earth if Big Oil execs give him $1 billion
Because everything with this guy is tit for tat.
GOP embraces racist ‘replacement theory’ to anger white voters
Nothing gets the right going like theories embraced by Hitler.
Click here to see more cartoons.