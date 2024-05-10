'The Daily Show' takes on Kristi Noem's puppy problem and RFK Jr.'s brain worm

We’ve finally learned what is too much for the MAGA crowd.

Watch Hillary Clinton's chilling warning about 'determined demagogue' Trump

Clinton has been speaking out about Trump for YEARS. Maybe now we’ll finally listen.

Cartoon: Parasitic worms

What do the GOP and RFK Jr. have in common?

Steve Bannon is going to jail, appeals court rules

Let’s see how long he’ll try to delay the inevitable.

GOP House speaker keeps his job for now, but Democrats hold the cards

There’s a reason Mike Johnson is losing sleep.

Trump's problem with Haley voters is actually much, much bigger

When voters no longer feel comfortable in your party, that’s a big problem.

Caribbean Matters: Haiti’s unelected new leaders create more chaos

Things are dire in Haiti and not enough people are paying attention.

Trump promises he'll destroy Earth if Big Oil execs give him $1 billion

Because everything with this guy is tit for tat.

GOP embraces racist ‘replacement theory’ to anger white voters

Nothing gets the right going like theories embraced by Hitler.