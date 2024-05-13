Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet

New York Times:

Michael Cohen Was Paid to Fix Trump’s Problems. Now He’s One of Them. Mr. Cohen once called himself Donald J. Trump’s “designated thug.” Will he help bring about the ex-president’s downfall? Donald J. Trump has always surrounded himself with lawyers — all types of lawyers. There are the television-friendly talking heads. The polished criminal practitioners. The pit-bull litigators, the corporate suits and the legal advisers with their own legal troubles. And then there was the singular Michael D. Cohen, lawyer by trade and enforcer by nature. With the loyalty of a surrogate son, he kept Mr. Trump’s secrets and cleaned up his messes. He was the fixer. This week, however, Mr. Cohen is poised to unfix Mr. Trump’s life. When he takes the stand as a vital witness at Mr. Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan, Mr. Cohen will unearth some of the secrets he buried, revealing a mess that prosecutors say his former boss was desperate to hide.

It’s worth remembering that Trump is using Sammy “The Bull’ Gravano, famous mobster snitch, as a media character witness, because who does he have left?

Margaret Sullivan/”American Crisis” on Substack:

Some unsolicited advice for Joe Kahn of The New York Times and other editors As November's hugely consequential election looms, I propose a mindset adjustment No one is asking you to join the Biden campaign, stop covering the flaws and foibles of Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, or to run a bunch of puff pieces about those candidates. But we are asking you to make it clearer — in coverage, and in emphasis and framing, and, yes, in your public statements — that your news organization is aware of the threats to democracy on the ballot in November. And that it is a core part of your mission to stand for democratic principles and to have news coverage reflect that consistently. While you’re at it, you could also stop doing everything possible to put a negative spin on Biden’s legitimate accomplishments, as these two news alerts — one from the Times, one from the Guardian — illustrate. This is one of innumerable examples.

Indiana is done (it was May 7), but Nebraska and West Virginia—and Maryland Senate—are on deck for primaries Tuesday, May 14. From Bolts magazine:

Your Guide to What’s on the Ballot on May 7 and 14 Indiana, Nebraska, and West Virginia hold their primaries, and it’s a race to the right in many of these elections. Bolts walks you through the primaries to watch. Maryland (Democratic primary) Few candidates have spent as much of their own money to win an elected office than U.S. Representative David Trone; he has given his campaign more than $50 million—and counting—as he runs to replace retiring Democratic Senator Ben Cardin. He’s locked in one of 2024’s most hotly contested Senate primaries against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who has the support of most of the state’s prominent politicians. The winner will likely face Republican Larry Hogan, the state’s former governor, in what could be a tough general election… Indiana, Nebraska, and West Virginia are each also holding presidential primaries, though Donald Trump and Joe Biden have already locked down their respective parties’ nominations.