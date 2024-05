Last week, jurors in Donald Trump’s trial for falsifying business records to protect his 2016 campaign heard Stormy Daniels explain her encounter with Trump and the details of a relationship that went far beyond that single meeting.

Before that, they listened to former National Enquirer published David Pecker explain the “catch-and-kill” scheme to protect Trump’s candidacy in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign. They’ve also heard entertainment attorney Keith Davidson talk about how he negotiated with Trump attorney Michael Cohen, and they’ve even heard a brief conversation between Cohen and Trump discussing how payments were made in the scheme to silence Daniels.

But on Monday, jurors will hear directly from the witness widely considered the most critical to this case. As Bloomberg puts it, Cohen was at the center of Trump’s plans, he will lead the jurors into “the heart of darkness,” and whether he’s believable or not is quite possibly the determining factor in Trump’s conviction.