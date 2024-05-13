Arizona GOP Senate candidate is getting outgunned—and she's not alone

For Kari Lake, it’s looking like a second time is not going to be the charm.

You've got to try hard to raise as little as this Republican

Imagine raising only $52!

Michael Cohen testifies in Trump's New York Trial

He testimony confirms that there’s no rest for the wicked.

Cartoon: Voter discretion advised

Basically, just cover your eyes.

Abandoning Biden could repeat the 1968 mistakes that helped elect Nixon

Hopefully, we’ve learned something so history doesn’t repeat itself.

Ukraine Update: Russia planned to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9—and failed

That doesn’t mean Ukraine is ready to concede defeat.

The solution to ‘tipping fatigue’ is not more tipping

It just might have to do with paying workers a living wage.

7 stories to know: A progressive for Manchin's seat, robot dogs, and Cicadas invading

Plus, the best way to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, progress in the fight against cancer, and the real danger of ultraprocessed foods.

America's most affordable travel option is disappearing

Where have all the buses gone?

4 years ago this week: Trump claims that COVID-19 would just ‘go away’

Talk about a “do nothing” administration.

MSNBC host revels in Stormy’s ‘orange turd’ testimony about Trump

There is nothing better than watching Donald Trump being called names directly to his face.

Send in the clown posse: Trump can’t attack Stormy, but MAGA pals can

Shocking no one, he continues to send others to do his dirty work.

Fraudster senator got special treatment and wants the same for Trump

And they say Republicans have no compassion …

Click here to see more cartoons.