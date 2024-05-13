Donald Trump was hopping mad as he left court on Monday, raising his voice to once again attack Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump’s hush money case.

“He's an appointed New York judge, just appointed,” Trump complained to the assembled reporters. “You know who appointed him? Democrat politicians. He's appointed. He's a corrupt judge, and he's a conflicted judge.”

Merchan was indeed appointed. Trump got that part right. However, he was appointed to the New York family court in 2006, by then-Republican Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Democratic Gov. David Paterson did appoint Merchan to the New York Court of Claims in 2009. That year, he was also appointed to his current role as acting justice in the State Supreme Court by Chief Administrative Judge Ann Pfau.

And who put her on the bench? She was first appointed to the court 1999, by then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Also a Republican. You might have heard his name before. Trump probably has too.