Good morning. Trump is already seated at the defense table. In his entourage today are Doug Burgum, Byron Donalds, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Lara Trump.
The prosecution will resume with direct questioning of Cohen, then Trump’s lead attorney, Todd Blanche, is expected to step up for the cross-examination. Which is likely to be a knife fight.
Here’s a quick rundown of primary sources today:
Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) from The Daily Beast.
Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) from MSNBC
Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) from Lawfare
Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) from Lawfare
Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) from MSNBC
We’ll also be pulling information from CNN and The New York Times ongoing coverage.
Other sources will likely be tapped for particular insights, for for moments not captured by those cited above.
Okay. Let’s go.