Trump whines judge in his trial was 'appointed.' Yes, by a Republican

Every single thing he says is a lie.

Michael Cohen testifies at Trump trial for second day

What did Trump know and when did he know it?

A Capitol rioter and a Capitol cop are both on the ballot tonight

And of course Daily Kos Elections will be liveblogging it.

Cartoon: Where's the judge?

It’s almost as if Judge Aileen Cannon is on the Trump defense team.

Pregnant? The GOP wants to track you and any decisions you make

This is the creepiest thing you’ll read all week.

Is less really more? Trump's campaign plans to find out

Even Republican strategists are mystified.

Forget Mar-a-Lago: The new Trump ring-kissing spot is at his trial

Trump toadies are flocking to the New York courtroom to suck up to the boss.

Lindsey Graham's the latest to say accepting election results is conditional

Yet another profile in cowardice.

The stark difference between how Democrats and Republicans run states

Guess which state got guns and a culture war, and which one got education and housing?

Biden's lagging in battleground states. Can he catch up?

The latest polls hold both hope and peril for Biden’s chances in the fall.

The New York Times fails to capture the insanity of Trump’s rally

It goes beyond yellow journalism. It’s orange.

