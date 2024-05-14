Welcome to tonight’s liveblog! For folks keeping a particular eye on Maryland’s primaries, note that many mail ballots won’t be counted until after tonight, so if there are any particularly close races, we may not know the outcome for a few days.
And in the Maryland Senate race especially, one thing to be especially mindful of is the geographic distribution of the vote. Rep. David Trone is likely to perform best in the western part of the state, where his House district is located, while Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks can be counted on to run up the score in her home county. Since counties all report at different times and different speeds, though, early results—even if we have a large number of votes—might not be representative of where things end up.