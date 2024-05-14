Baltimore Mayor (D): It’s not over yet, but the headwinds have become pretty clear for former Mayor Sheila Dixon. With over half the vote counted, incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott has pulled out to a ten-point edge (51-41). Feels like an AP call here is inevitable for Scott, who will quite clearly be an overwhelming favorite in November in one of the bluest cities in America.
And...with that...we’re hearing the orchestra playing us off the stage. Anchorage is still to come tonight (well, actually, early tomorrow morning), but with the likelihood that the votes will not be fully tallied until tomorrow, you can check back with Daily Kos Elections then for all the details. In the meantime, we take a few Tuesdays off before roaring back into our primary coverage on June 4th, when states as diverse as New Jersey and Montana (along with Iowa, South Dakota, and New Mexico) take center stage. Until then, Daily Kos Elections is your one-stop shop for all things electoral in 2024!