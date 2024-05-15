The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government met again on Wednesday. The committee, chaired by none other than circus hearing holder Rep. Jim Jordan, received the perfect amount of scorn from the ranking Democrat, Rep. Stacey Plaskett.

"Why are we back this time? We're here because former President Trump is on trial in New York," she said, acknowledging that the witnesses at the hearing were brought in to try and undermine the evidence being presented in federal courts across the country, against Donald Trump.

"We're here because Donald Trump knows that the evidence against him is plentiful and that the testimony of his literal—literal as my teenage daughter says—literal partner in crime in this case is harmful to his criminal defense and his political prospects. It's not that complicated. The truth hurts," Plaskett went on.

Ridiculing Jordan, Plaskett played video highlights of right-wing media personalities attacking the GOP for not adequately protecting Trump from his crimes.

"We're here at the beck and call of Trump fanatics, and talking heads on cable and internet talk shows in the MAGA world, like [Maria] Bartiromo and [Steve] Bannon, have goaded this committee to act because the purpose of this select committee is, in fact, to be an arm of the Trump campaign and take his orders," she said. "And yes, we know you're mad things are not going your way."

Plaskett used the rest of her opening time to give a sobering breakdown of the "sufficient evidence to reasonably believe that [Trump] committed almost 100 serious crimes in this country."

It was pretty awesome.

Ian Bassin is the former associate White House counsel and co-founder and executive director of Protect Democracy. Protect Democracy is a nonprofit, nonpartisan group focused on anti-authoritarianism, how to protect our democracy, and safeguarding our free and fair elections.