House Speaker Mike Johnson joins the clown show at Trump’s trial

He has nothing better to do?

The more voters know, the more they like Joe Biden

Getting to know Joe could make all the difference in November.

House GOP has a new way to suck up to Trump: Give him a gold medal

They actually think he deserves the same medal as the Dalai Lama and Mother Teresa.

Cartoon: Cookie Monster

Clarence Thomas gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar again.

Jon Stewart mocks indicted Sen. Bob Menendez: ‘How dumb is you?’

You know you need this laugh.

Rick Scott gaslights voters about the massive Medicare fraud he oversaw

Taking personal responsibility is so last decade.

Where in the world is Rudy Giuliani?

The law is looking for him.

Rachel Maddow details Michael Cohen's 'smoking gun' at Trump trial

It’s the “Aha!” moment that brings the whole case together.

House GOP targets attorney general after failing to dig up dirt on Biden

They just won’t give up, no matter how many times they embarrass themselves.

Alsobrooks overcomes $60 million onslaught to win Maryland Senate primary

If she wins in November, she’ll be the first African American to represent Maryland in the Senate.

