Michael Cohen will face cross-examination on Thursday at Donald Trump’s trial for falsifying documents to protect his campaign in the 2016 election.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger completed Cohen’s direct questioning just before the lunch break on Tuesday after walking Trump’s former attorney through the documents at the heart of the indictment. Cohen confirmed that the scheme to reimburse his payment to Stormy Daniels was at Trump’s direction and with his ongoing knowledge. It wasn’t spectacular, but it was the key testimony of this trial.
Cohen spent Tuesday afternoon being cross-examined by Trump’s lead attorney Todd Blanche. While Blanche’s questioning opened with aggressive statements that earned him a series of objections, most of the afternoon was surprisingly calm. By all accounts, Cohen held his composure and provided brief, to-the-point responses. When he did give something more than a yes or no, the answers were often humorous.
Blanche spent much of his time building a portrait of Cohen as a devoted Trump follower, one willing to suffer humiliation to gain approval from Trump, who became disillusioned after Trump won the election and set aside some of his more inconvenient acquaintances. Ultimately, an isolated and insecure Cohen flipped on Trump, provided information in the various investigations, and ended up obsessed with getting revenge on a guy he used to admire.
That’s a pretty accurate portrait, but it’s one that was already familiar to the jury. In fact, it’s the same portrait that was sketched during the prosecution’s questioning. Other than reading a few amusing monikers into the record—Cohen called Trump “Dictator Douchebag” and “Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain”—Blanche revealed little that was new.
There was one thing notably missing from Blanche’s questions on Tuesday: anything to do with this case. The entire time was spent trying to attack Cohen’s credibility, providing a motive for revenge, or painting him as a fame-driven hater. None of the time was spent questioning Cohen’s testimony in this case.
Presumably, Cohen will get around to talking about this case on Thursday.
UPDATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024 · 2:55:59 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Jonathan Swan at The New York Times
Todd Blanche is seeking to show the jury that Michael Cohen has not fully taken responsibility for his crimes and still blames a range of people, quite implausibly, for being corrupt. The irony is that by showing that Cohen lashing out at the judge and prosecutors, Blanche is making him sound a lot like his former boss, and Blanche’s current client, Donald Trump.
That’s what triggered the laughter from the media. The things that Cohen said about his case seem very familiar.
UPDATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024 · 2:36:11 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Lisa Rubin at NBC News points out that these attacks on Cohen are something that the prosecutors can address during redirect.
There is no question that Cohen is an interested, even retributive witness. But prosecutor Susan Hoffinger will also have an opportunity to rehabilitate Cohen by showing that as the only person involved in the campaign finance conspiracy to serve prison time, Cohen's desire for revenge is understandable.
UPDATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024 · 2:16:38 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Jonathan Swan at The New York Times
Michael Cohen’s voice sounded truly bizarre in that podcast clip celebrating Trump's indictment on March 30 last year. Giddy, high-pitched, and he was speaking so fast that if you didn’t know better you’d think the tape had been artificially sped up.
Cohen’s voice just reflects how we all felt on hearing this news.
UPDATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024 · 2:08:56 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Jonah Bromwich at The New York Times
Todd Blanche began questioning Michael Cohen about his texts with an investigator with the Manhattan district attorney's office, who was reportedly suspended for his interactions with Cohen. Blanche was going to ask Cohen about those texts, but Susan Hoffinger, one of the prosecutors, stood up and asked for a mid-cross voir dire, so she could question Cohen about the evidence in the middle of his cross-examination.
“A mid-cross voir dire.” Raise your hand if you knew this was a thing.
Hoffinger showed that Blanche was taking the texts out of context, which resulted in that last sidebar. Whatever Blanche was hoping to establish with these texts is now in trouble.
UPDATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024 · 2:05:41 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Lisa Rubin at NBC on the reason Blanche is asking these questions.
Blanche begins today’s cross by raising the subject of Jeremy Rosenberg, a now-retired detective with the D.A.’s office, who left the office after some controversy caused by his proximity to Cohen and Cohen’s former lawyer and erstwhile defender, Lanny Davis.
This is all part of Blanche trying to plant doubts about the phones, though the defense has said nothing about what evidence from the phones they believe isn’t real or complete.
UPDATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024 · 2:00:27 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Primary sources for today:
Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) from Lawfare
Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) from MSNBC
Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) from Lawfare
Erica Orden (@eorden) from Politico
Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) from The Daily Beast
Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) from MSNBC
We’ll also be pulling information from CNN, NBC News and The New York Times.
Other sources will likely be tapped for particular insights, outside the courtroom activities, and moments not captured by those cited above.
UPDATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024 · 1:45:52 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
CNN has a list of the Republicans on a road trip today.
- Rep. Mike Waltz
- Rep. Bob Good
- Rep. Diana Harshbarger
- Rep. Matt Gaetz
- Rep. Andy Biggs
- Rep. Eli Crane
- Rep. Ralph Norman
- Rep. Lauren Boebert
- Rep. Michael Cloud
- Rep. Andy Ogles
- Rep. Anna Paulina Luna
In addition to how they get to play hooky from their jobs, is anyone checking exactly how they’re paying for this little jog up to New York and back again?
UPDATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024 · 1:35:08 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Katie Phang with three things we’d all like to know, but which may not get answered today.
- If Cohen is the DA’s last witness, will the defense put on a case at all, including Trump taking the stand in his own defense?
- When will closing arguments take place?
- Will the judge have the jury convene on Wednesdays if they’re deliberating?
Cohen is the prosecution’s last witness, and it’s hard to see who the defense might call who doesn’t represent more risk than benefit.
