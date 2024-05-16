Rep. Eric Swalwell of California took the “do-nothing” Republicans to task during Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee meeting to discuss the GOP’s plan to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to release the audio recording of President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur. Written transcripts of the interview were released to the public months ago.

"It's nice to see that some of my colleagues on the other side can make it today,” Swalwell began, referring to the more than a dozen Freedom Caucus Republican Congress members who have abandoned their jobs to attend Donald Trump’s criminal fraud trial. “I don't know if that means that there weren't enough seats in the courtroom in New York."

"I know some members will miss this vote because they want to be at the president's trial,” he continued, “and I don't think that anything could animate the phrase 'do-nothing Congress' more than missing votes and canceling hearings to go up and be a spectator at your cult leader's trial. That is the definition of a do-nothing Congress."

Swalwell then called out Chairman Jim Jordan. Turning his laptop around to reveal a ticking calendar clock with days, hours, minutes, and seconds.

"It's been about two years. Two years this week. May 12th is when Jim Jordan, our chairman, was subpoenaed and asked to comply with his subpoena for his role, his interaction, with the former president on the January 6th attack of the Capitol,” he said. “And so we are now 735 days in. It's two years, and this committee has the nerve, this committee has the temerity, to seek compliance from the attorney general."

