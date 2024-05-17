David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

All Signs Point to a Trump Debate Meltdown Biden is eager for the chance to stand toe-to-toe with his predecessor because it will be incredibly hard to look worse in comparison. Of course, Biden actually isn’t behind Trump in the polls, with most showing the race essentially tied—and several including the most recent NYT Ipsos poll showing Biden up by 3. Further, the idea that “age” is an issue for two guys who are essentially the same age, is one that does not stand up to the slightest scrutiny. But never mind all that. No, after talking to a number of Biden administration officials, it is clear that the primary reason Joe Biden chose to debate Donald Trump is… because he can win.

x Republicans pitch plan to replace Rebel leader with Hank Aaron statue.



‘It’s time Georgia unites,’ the GOP sponsor says, ‘and recognizes one of our favorite sons on Capitol Hill.’ #gapol



Bill Scher/Washington Monthly:

The Biden Campaign Is Worried The decision to propose two debates with Donald Trump is a clear sign the president’s reelection team knows it’s behind. It might be true that no course corrections are necessary. Simply staying on message for the next six months might be all the 81-year-old president and his campaign need to reach minimal news-consuming swing voters in time for Election Day. Think back to 2012, when Democrats were panicking about President Barack Obama’s prospects and questioning his ability to communicate economic improvement coming out of the Great Recession. In the CBS/New York Times poll, from 2010 through much of 2012, Obama’s handling of the economy was significantly underwater. To make matters worse for the Obama-Biden ticket, Mitt Romney and his running mate, Representative Paul Ryan, had a solid bounce in late August following the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, and caught Obama in the poll average.

x If the “Biden is doomed” public polls are accurate, why aren’t we seeing stories about Dems freaking/distancing themselves from Biden/retiring, & why aren’t Repubs gloating (in fact, it’s the _Repubs_ who are retiring)? https://t.co/J1UCjROheG — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) May 16, 2024

Washington Post:

Pentagon says Gaza pier anchored, but U.N. casts doubt on distribution U.S. officials said aid deliveries could start “within days,” but it was unclear whether there was a firm deal with the U.N. to distribute the food once it arrives on land. About 90 trucks per day are expected to come over the pier via an attached floating causeway before ramping up to 150 trucks daily, officials have said. After the operation was announced by President Biden in early March, the Pentagon said up to 2 million meals per day could eventually be moved into Gaza via this “maritime corridor.” Yet even as the U.S. military has said delays in getting the deliveries underway were largely due to poor weather and sea swells, the United Nations continued to hedge Thursday on whether it has fully agreed to deliver the aid brought from the pier. In a news briefing later in the day, Farhan Haq, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, characterized the negotiations as “still going on.

There’s still a tremendous amount of uncertainty about these arrangements, in no small part due to the ambivalence of the Israeli government.

Anshel Pfeffer/Haaretz:

Why Israel's Defense Minister Just Broke His Silence About Netanyahu's Gaza War Paralysis Israeli Defense Minister Gallant's press conference calling for a 'day after' plan in Gaza was his third time publicly putting Netanyahu on blast. While it won't take Netanyahu down, it portends more turmoil Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has made little secret of his contempt for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout this war. Long before his bombshell of a press conference on Wednesday night, in one of the very rare occasions over the past seven months in which the two were seen together in public (at a press conference on October 28), a reporter asked Gallant, "You've expressed confidence in the [Israel Defense Forces] chief of staff and in the directors of the Shin Bet and Mossad. Do you have confidence in the prime minister as well?" Gallant hesitated for a second and answered, "I spoke about what I'm responsible for – the security establishment." Israel was at war and its defense minister was refusing to say that he had confidence in the prime minister. Not that it came as much of a surprise to anyone. Seven months earlier, Netanyahu tried to fire Gallant over his open objections to the judicial overhaul and backed down only in the wake of a night of massive protests that rocked his government and forced him to suspend the legislation. Netanyahu may have rescinded the dismissal, but that hardly restored confidence.