Samuel Alito's flag is upside down. So is the Supreme Court

At least we know how the Alito house is going to vote come November.

Democrat calls out 'do-nothing' GOP for attending 'cult leader's' trial

It’s never a good look to call out from your actual job to fangirl.

Billionaires willing to kill democracy for trillions in tax breaks

They love their money more than they hate Trump.

Cartoon: First debate

But where should they be held?

For Vladimir Putin, Trump's VP choice couldn't be any clearer

Whoever Trump picks has to have Trump’s—and Putin’s—best interests in mind.

Caribbean Matters: Flooding worsens amid predictions of severe hurricane season

The Gulf Coast isn’t the only area that has to deal with severe hurricanes and yet the media rarely covers it.

GOP tries to boost Oregon Democrat disdained by national party

What better way to create chaos?

‘Political huckster’: GOP congressman exposed in contentious hearing

It sure doesn’t take much for things to go off the rails these days.

‘It’s gross’: Rachel Maddow slams Samuel Alito’s ‘Stop the Steal’ flag

“Justice Alito has become increasingly unembarrassed about displaying himself as a partisan.”

Missouri Democrats score major win to clear path for abortion amendment

In the face of unshakeable Democratic solidarity, Republicans backed down.

