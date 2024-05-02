Why Trump’s Time interview is even worse than you think

Forget his lack of facts—the polling on what Trump wants to do is even worse.

Ron DeSantis’ second act: GOP fundraiser?

He’s probably not going to raise much money with his winning personality.

'Donald Trump did this': Kamala Harris condemns Florida’s 6-week abortion ban

We know who’s to blame.

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug shows how Trump will get the power of criminal immunity

He wishes.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s anti-speaker antics are irking everyone

The Flaxen Klaxon is running out of allies.

Trump fumes as RFK Jr.'s anti-vaxx views land with MAGA voters

It was fine when Trump thought he was taking votes away from Biden …

Testimony resumes in Trump's first criminal trial

What horrible new things did we learn in court today?

JD Vance isn't worried Trump will try to kill him if he's tapped for VP

Nothing like signing up to be second-in-command to a guy you once described as “America’s Hitler.”

Louisiana has no congressional map, but there's a simple solution

Nobody knows how this will actually get resolved.

