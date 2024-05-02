Why Trump’s Time interview is even worse than you think
Forget his lack of facts—the polling on what Trump wants to do is even worse.
Ron DeSantis’ second act: GOP fundraiser?
He’s probably not going to raise much money with his winning personality.
'Donald Trump did this': Kamala Harris condemns Florida’s 6-week abortion ban
We know who’s to blame.
Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug shows how Trump will get the power of criminal immunity
He wishes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s anti-speaker antics are irking everyone
The Flaxen Klaxon is running out of allies.
Trump fumes as RFK Jr.'s anti-vaxx views land with MAGA voters
It was fine when Trump thought he was taking votes away from Biden …
Testimony resumes in Trump's first criminal trial
What horrible new things did we learn in court today?
JD Vance isn't worried Trump will try to kill him if he's tapped for VP
Nothing like signing up to be second-in-command to a guy you once described as “America’s Hitler.”
Louisiana has no congressional map, but there's a simple solution
Nobody knows how this will actually get resolved.
