Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

Yossi Verter/Haaretz:

Netanyahu Hoped Hamas Would Reject the Cease-fire Offer. When It Didn't, He Turned to Sabotage Israel's criminal defendant prime minister, more focused on saving his incompetent far-right government than saving the hostages who have spent seven months trapped in Gaza, is doing everything he can to torpedo Israel's last and best chance at bringing the hostages home "Hysteria for political reasons," Minister Benny Gantz termed the statement issued over the weekend by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (also known as "the diplomatic official"), in which he reiterated that with or without a temporary pause in the fighting for the release of our hostages, "We will enter Rafah and eliminate the remaining Hamas battalions." Later, before the end of Shabbat, Netanyahu sent another announcement, in which he denied reports saying Israel had agreed to a cease-fire as part of a deal. Gantz hit the nail on the head this time. Netanyahu is fleeing from a hostage deal. The closer it gets, the faster he runs to avoid it. At least twice in recent months he has sabotaged the sensitive moves toward a deal, whether through public statements or covert messages, or by curbing the mandate of the negotiating team. It was no different this time.

Limor Simhony Philpott/The Spectator:

Benny Gantz’s resignation threat has Netanyahu in a bind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet is at risk of falling apart as the country’s defence establishment turns on him. Last night, Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party and a member of Netanyahu’s coalition, issued the Prime Minister with an ultimatum. In an extremely critical speech, Gantz blamed Netanyahu for letting personal interests interfere with decisions of national security and allowing a group of extremists to take the helm. Gantz’s ultimatum includes six demands: the return of the hostages held by Hamas; the destruction of Hamas and the demilitarisation of Gaza; replacing Hamas’s rule with an alternative government; allowing civilians from Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, who were evacuated from their homes months ago, to return to their homes by 1 September (the start of the school year); progress on normalising relations with Saudi Arabia; and passing a law that will force Orthodox Jews to do national service. If the demands are not met, Gantz warned that he would withdraw from the coalition. His National Unity party makes up eight seats in Netanyahu’s 64-seat coalition (out of a total of 120 Knesset seats). Netanyahu’s government can just about survive Gantz’s exit, but it could nevertheless create several difficulties.

Maggie Astor/The New York Times:

Rubio, a Trump V.P. Contender, Won’t Commit to Accepting 2024 Results In an NBC interview, Senator Marco Rubio also repeated false claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 election. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who has been floated as a possible running mate for former President Donald J. Trump, on Sunday refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 presidential election and repeated conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Asked in an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” whether he would accept the outcome this year “no matter what happens,” Mr. Rubio replied: “‘No matter what happens?’ No, if it’s an unfair election, I think it’s going to be contested by each side.” He deflected follow-up questions — including when the interviewer, Kristen Welker, rephrased the question to “no matter who wins” — by falsely claiming that Hillary Clinton had denied her loss in 2016 and by referring to a small group of Democrats in Congress who objected to certifying George W. Bush’s victory over John Kerry in Ohio in 2004. Mrs. Clinton conceded, and the objections in 2004 were not endorsed by Mr. Kerry or his campaign.

Will Bunch/Philadelphia Inquirer:

Scared about America losing democracy? Texas is already gone Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's chilling pardon of the killer of a 2020 BLM protester is a rejection of democracy in a state banning dissent. “I might go to Dallas to murder looters,” a then-active duty U.S. Army sergeant named Daniel Perry texted a friend in the spring of 2020, as protest marches over the police murder of George Floyd swept across Texas and the nation. It wasn’t a stray thought. A right-wing extremist, Perry repeatedly told friends of his intention to use violence against people protesting police brutality. He wrote: “I might have to kill a few people on my way to work they are rioting outside my apartment complex.” ... At his 2023 trial, Perry’s lawyers’ argument of self-defense was not only undercut by witnesses who said Foster never raised or aimed his rifle, but by the sergeant’s own statement to the police: “I believe he was going to aim at me. I didn’t want to give him a chance to aim at me.” Perry was found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Just over one year later, Perry is a free man — pardoned by a Texas governor who all but declared open season on political protesters whose views are not favored by his extreme authoritarian state. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed the state pardons board members who recommended Perry for freedom, a decision that Abbott had urged and immediately rubber-stamped. It was a gross injustice in a former Confederate state that reeked of the bad old days of Southern jury nullification , a modern update on the impunity with which white men lynched Emmett Till and then laughed at justice .