Donald Trump’s trial for 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide his encounter with adult film star Stormy Daniels in advance of the 2016 election resumes Monday with the prosecution expected to rest its case.
The cross-examination of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is expected to conclude in the first hours of Monday morning. Prosecutors have already indicated that their re-direct of Cohen is expected to last less than an hour and that Cohen will be the final prosecution witness. So the case could go to the defense before the court breaks for lunch.
What happens next is still unclear. Trump is still claiming that he wants to testify; however, The Washington Post reports that there is no indication Trump’s legal team is preparing for him to take the stand, and there are almost infinite reasons why this would be a bad idea for his case. Trump could be questioned directly about events involving Daniels, as well as multiple previous misdeeds—from money-laundering at his casinos to his self-enriching charity and his recent fraud trial. The odds of Trump appearing are very long.
During Cohen’s cross-examination, Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche was maddeningly recursive and disjointed in his questioning. Blanche began and dropped lines of questioning before they seemed to go anywhere.
On Thursday, Blanche questioned Cohen over a possible inconsistency between his claim that a phone call with bodyguard Keith Schiller was about the payment to Daniels when texts on the same evening suggested that Cohen talked to Schiller about his irritation with a 14-year-old prankster. Opinions varied over whether Blanche came off as forceful or just shrill, but that moment generated the most heat of the trial and may have damaged to Cohen’s credibility.
The defense team talked about two possible rebuttal witnesses on Thursday: Bradley Smith, a finance law expert, and Bob Costello, a former attorney for Cohen. However, the defense wants Smith to talk about whether the law on falsifying business records is applicable in this case, and Judge Juan Merchan won’t let them do that. They want Costello to testify about his interactions with Cohen when he was serving as Cohen’s attorney. That also seems unlikely.
So the benefit of calling these witnesses, rather than just facing the jury and saying that prosecutors have failed to prove their case, may be minimal.
The judge has reportedly said that while testimony could wrap up this week, closing arguments won’t happen until next week after the Memorial Day holiday.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:59:54 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
From Tom Tomorrow:
The former head of the New York chapter of the Hell’s Angels is apparently a member of Trump’s entourage today. Also convicted felon Bernie Kerik, as well as Kash Patel, a man who recently fantasized on Steve Bannon’s podcast about becoming head of CIA and rooting out conspirators in government and media (this is referenced in one of the panels in today’s cartoon).
CNN indicates that Trump is also accompanied by
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Rep. Eric Burlison, Rep. Andrew Clyde, Rep. Mary Miller, Rep. Keith Self, John Coale, Alan Dershowitz, Will Scharf, Steve Witkoff, Vernon Jones, Jerry Kassar and Chuck Zito will join Trump in court, according to a Trump campaign official.
This ever-growing entourage suggests that Trump believes this witness and jury intimidation technique is working.
Also … just how many seats is the defense given?
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:53:28 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
CNN: Blanche runs through a series of clients that Cohen lined up after he took the “personal attorney” spot for Trump.
Blanche seems to suggest that Cohen was doing something behind Trump’s back, but lining up other clients was exactly the point of Cohen signing on as Trump’s personal attorney for free. He did a nominal amount of work for Trump so that he could trade off that position to find other work.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:44:30 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Blanche rolls along, asking Cohen about work he did for Melania.
In any B-grade courtroom drama, this would all be working up to the point where Blanche says “You don’t expect the jury to believe you did all this for free, do you, Mr. Cohen?”
We may be in a B-grade courtroom drama. Hang in there.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:40:33 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Jonah Bromwich at The New York Times following a series of questions in which Blanche asked about invoices from Weisselberg and checks signed by Trump’s sons.
Todd Blanche has moved on to the documents that prosecutors say were falsified. He is suggesting that everyone but his client — Allen Weisselberg, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Michael Cohen himself — may have had a hand in falsifying the documents, disguising them as repayments for legal services. But not Trump himself, Blanche signals to the jury, without saying it outright.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:36:35 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Blanche is asking a series of questions about legal work Cohen did after Trump took office. The clear implication is that Cohen’s bills were for legal work, not reimbursement over the Daniels incident. But the jurors have already seem documents describing those payments as reimbursement.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:28:40 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Blanche going after Cohen because he and Weisselberg worked out a system to repay the Daniels money.
It should be fuzzy, because this schedule of payments is the crime. This is Trump Org pretending there was a retainer agreement when there wasn’t.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:23:40 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
The fact that there was not a retainer agreement is part of what shows that Trump Org accounting of Cohen’s payments was a lie. And yes, we’ve moved on to another line of questioning. Choppy and disconnected fragments, often looping back to past questions, has been Blanche’s style through the entire cross-examination.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:20:45 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
The idea that Cohen stole from Trump seems like a break from the previous line of questioning. It may be that Blanche couldn’t quite find the handle to level the claim against Cohen that he needed, or he may return to this later.
But this “Cohen is a thief” bit sounds like something that Blanche might have been holding back for his final thrust.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:14:22 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Blanche trying to suggest Cohen would have had other things to discuss during the phone call in which he says he discussed Stormy Daniels with Trump. The opening of the Trump hotel in DC, and the unspecified blackmail attempt involving Tiffany Trump.
Cohen has been insisting that the call was only about the payment to Daniels.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 2:07:00 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Jonah Bromwich at The New York Times confirms Blanche’s strategy.
Todd Blanche is trying to muddy the timeline of the hush money payment. On Friday, he called into question Michael Cohen’s story about the events of Oct. 24, 2016. Now he’s moved on to casting doubt on Cohen’s testimony about the two days that followed, Oct. 25 and 26th. Cohen wired the payment to Stormy Daniels's lawyer a day later, on Oct. 27.
UPDATE: Monday, May 20, 2024 · 1:51:12 PM +00:00
Mark Sumner
Blanche is asking Cohen about meeting with various people before his testimony at different hearings and trials, but he’s skipping all over the place, going from questions related to this trial to a hearing in 2019, then all the way back to 2016.
On Thursday, Blanche seemed to be trying to get Cohen to admit that he had rehearsed his testimony with prosecutors, now he seems to be suggesting that Cohen works out what people want to hear before speaking. But again, this is all sketchy and unclear.
