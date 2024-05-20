Sen. Marco Rubio has joined the list of Republicans who refuse to say they would accept the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. When asked by “Meet the Press” host Kirsten Welker on Sunday if he would accept the election results, “no matter what happens,” the Florida senator went into fight and flight mode at the same time.

Rubio: No matter what happens? No, if it’s an unfair election, I think it's going to be contested by each side Welker: No matter who wins. Rubio: I think you're asking the wrong person. The Democrats are the ones that have opposed every Republican victory since 2000.

The list of potential running mates for Donald Trump to choose from includes a rich jerk whose name you can’t remember and a woman who brags about killing puppies. But it is clear that any candidate auditioning to be the next Mike Pence must be willing to accept a Trump victory and nothing else. Just ask Rep. Elise Stefanik or Sen. Tim Scott or Gov. Kristi Noem.

Ian Bassin is the former associate White House counsel and co-founder and executive director of Protect Democracy. Protect Democracy is a nonprofit, nonpartisan group focused on anti-authoritarianism, how to protect our democracy, and safeguarding our free and fair elections.