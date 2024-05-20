This VP hopeful could be just what Trump’s looking for: Rich and forgettable

Who the heck is this guy?

It’s time for the Senate to do something about Supreme Court corruption

Enough talk. It’s time to act.

Trump gives NRA fear-mongering speech with a QAnon ‘musical interlude’

He also said he might run for three terms. Yes, three.

Cartoon: Trump's war on woke

In his dreams.

RFK Jr. isn’t a serious candidate, but he is a serious threat

He can’t win the White House. But he sure can spoil the race.

Trump still says he wants to testify as prosecution could rest its case

Trump's defense attorneys are not doing a great job.

How the GOP thwarted a GOP plan to thwart abortion rights

You might even say Republicans are in disarray.

7 stories to know: Fewer voter registrations, more vasectomies, and why spelling sucks

Plus, Arkansas voters are getting very tired of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and why North Carolina Republicans are trying to ban masks.

Samuel Alito's excuse for his 'stop the steal' flag doesn't add up

What a mess.

Ukraine Update: Russia drives toward Kharkiv as Ukraine tries to slow it down

Several of the villages and towns that Ukraine fought so hard to liberate are once again being swarmed by Russian troops.

Democratic group kicks off ad blitz targeting Trump's abortion stance

Because voters must know the awful truth behind it.

