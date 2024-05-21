As if Donald Trump’s plan to end the right to abortion wasn’t bad enough, now he’s got a new plan for birth control.

In an interview with Pittsburgh news station KDKA’s Jon Delano on Tuesday, Trump was asked whether he supports any restrictions on the right to contraception.

His answer was hardly reassuring.

“We’re looking at that, and I’m going to have a policy on that very shortly,” Trump said. “And I think it’s something that you’ll find interesting.” He added that he thinks it’s “a smart decision.”

And if Trump’s threat of an “interesting” policy on birth control isn’t scary enough, there’s more.

When Delano pointed out that Trump’s answer suggested he might indeed support “some restrictions,” it went downhill from there.

“Things really do have a lot to do with the states,” Trump said, “and some states are going to have different policies than others.”

Trump then said that “within a week or so,” he’d have a “very comprehensive policy.”

Trump vowed to get rid of Roe v. Wade, and he did, and it’s created a crisis throughout the country. If he thinks he’s going to solve the non-existent problem of birth control the same way—letting state lawmakers decide just how much control over their own bodies they think women should have—things could get much, much worse.