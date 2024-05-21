Trump chickens out after insisting he wanted to testify at his trial

So much for all of his big talk that turned out to be more lies.

Democrats are putting filibuster reform on the ballot

Let’s gooooooooooo!

Ted Cruz pretends to care about IVF in desperate bid for reelection

Who does he think he’s fooling?

Cartoon: Alito's flag

The Supreme Court justice’s treatment of the stars and stripes is a huge red flag.

Trump isn't preparing to win—he's preparing to lose

He’s laying the groundwork for a fierce battle in November.

Sen. JD Vance tries to spin past praise for Hungary's authoritarian leader

He’s not “endorsing every single thing.” Well, that makes it better!

Marco Rubio joins list of VP hopefuls who won't accept election results

They really hate democracy.

Former Trump EPA head hopes for a second chance to destroy the planet

In case you think they didn’t do enough damage in the first Trump term, yes, they have plans for more.

Trump’s social media company has lost over $300 million so far in 2024

What a loser.

Watch Rachel Maddow interview embattled Georgia DA on Trump case

As usual, Maddow nails it.

